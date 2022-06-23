A recent letter to the editor alleges that Biden is not to blame for high gas prices. The author states that oil companies are not drilling because they are sitting on huge profits. Biden recently said that Exxon-Mobil is making more money than God and not paying their fair share of taxes. In 2021 Exxon earned $23 billion, compared to a loss of $22.4 billion in 2020. So we have net earnings of $600 million over two years. In the meantime, Apple has been reporting a profit of $25 billion quarterly. If Exxon’s profits are more than God how would Biden quantify Apple’s profits? Exxon-Mobil has also been paying $2.8 billion quarterly in taxes, but he did not mention this fact.
The author also states that Biden issued more leases in his first year than Trump. What he failed to mention is that environmental groups file lawsuits in federal court to block each lease sale and a sympathetic judge halts every sale. And Biden’s DOJ has not contested any of the suits so far.
This administration has launched an all-out assault on the domestic fossil fuel industry. While publicly asking oil companies to produce more, behind the scenes they have introduced regulations to halt new pipeline construction, limit areas available for drilling and are continually campaigning to drive capital away from the industry. What company wants to drill a new well when it cannot get capital to drill and cannot get a permit for a pipeline to the refinery?
Jim Harris
Brunswick