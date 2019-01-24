This is my first time writing a letter to an editor. Something has grabbed my attention that I felt needed to be discussed further with the readers of The Brunswick News.
Over the summer, our local government suggested that the tolls would benefit Glynn County; then once again a couple of days ago. They never said how it would benefit?
Forgive me if I am wrong, I thought we had SPLOST to help. According to SPLOST website, its pie chart demonstrates that 39 percent of revenue goes to roads, 19 percent to intersections, 7 percent to sidewalks.
Overall, only 19 percent goes to the city of Brunswick. We are overseeing 57 percent of the projects. Where is the money going to? Since that deal with the conference center fell through, shouldn’t that money be used to fix up Glynn County ? Murphy stated he “didn’t want to tax the local people who live on retirement money, and do not have an excessive amount of money to throw away at our local government.” Obviously they cannot do simple math, and control the spending on drainage and other “projects.” The majority of us have no clue what is going on behind closed doors. Tolls do not work. They are becoming obsolete. They have a habit of lingering long after the projects they were created for have been completed. The SPLOST budget bill has not been updated since 2016. Why? I believe that there should be a poll on this subject.
Kayla Viall
St. Simons Island