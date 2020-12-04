By every reasonable measure, our outgoing President has told us thousands of lies during his public career. Too many to mention here, so let’s just list three of his greatest hits: “Obama was born in Kenya,” and “The press is the enemy of the people” and “The election was rigged.”
So, why do so many of us believe his lies? Researchers tell us there are two basic reasons: The first, and most insidious, is that his lies bolster our preconceptions and biases. Those who didn’t like the fact that we had elected a Black president were the most receptive to the Kenya lie. Those who only watch right-wing media are happy to hear that the New York Times, CNN, et al, without having even read or watched them, are “enemies of the people.” Those who voted for Trump want to hear that the election was fraudulent, and they have no interest in knowing the truth.
That brings us to the second reason. It’s easier to believe a lie than it is to question it. It takes cognitive effort to consider whether a statement is true, and much easier to just blindly accept it. It takes mental exertion to actually consider alternatives. For many of us, the act of questioning the veracity of something that we want to believe requires too much thought, and an open mind.
Believing all his lies has put our beloved country in peril. We have to do better.
Bob Thigpen
St. Simons Island