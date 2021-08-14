As we all lament our soaring COVID cases here in Glynn, let us not forget that we are also right in middle of hurricane season. And at the end of this month, we will soon have no Emergency Management Agency director, no county manager, and a group of newer county commissioners who for the most part, were not in place when Mathew and Irma hit. As a community, we should all be asking our county commission: What is the plan? Who will be in charge?
As a board member of VOAD, Coastal GA (Volunteer Organization Active in Disaster), our group worked on disaster preparation and mitigation during Mathew and Irma with both Alec Eaton, the current EMA interim director who just resigned, and his predecessor, Jay Wiggins, who trained Alec. Both were excellent, well-trained leaders during our community’s hurricane emergencies.
The job is massive including orchestrating evacuation (many do not have cars to get away), providing vital, up-to-date community information and dealing with the innumerable logistics and hardships of the aftermath. This is a job that calls for an experienced, trained leader in emergencies. I am hoping that the county commissioners are prepared to provide that leadership. But as of right now, there is a vacuum when Alec leaves at the end of the month.
That said, we don’t need just anybody put in this critical job. It requires an experienced emergency professional. Every life and home here depends on it. So, what’s the plan?
Melinda Ennis-Roughton
St. Simons Island