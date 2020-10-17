I’ve always wondered who gets to make the decision on who or what is “mediocre.” It seems that Monica Smith is one of the chosen. With her somewhat vulgar reference with regard to Chief Justice Clarence Thomas, and the pubic hair, it brought to mind Christine Blasey Ford’s very late recollection of the rape line at a party she couldn’t remember much about. The left is doing what it knows how to do, when they’re losing, they smear, shock and cry.
It would not even enter their realm of possibilities that a black woman might lie about a black man to advance the cause of liberalism.
To be clear, this is the opinion of someone who spent first and second grade in a Catholic school, who by Monica’s standards is not 100% mediocre. Signed, proudly mediocre.
Richard McBride
St. Simons Island