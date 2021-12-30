Why do so many people believe that the last election was stolen, when there is absolutely no credible evidence that it was? Why do people believe that our schools are teaching “critical race theory” when they don’t even know what that is? Or believe that the Jan. 6 insurrection was a “peaceful protest.” Why do some people believe this stuff?
Because they want to.
Now, why would that be? Simple. A relatively large swath of U.S. voters, almost all White folks, are seeing their grip on the country loosen. A grip that they’ve enjoyed, and have felt entitled to, since 1787. But because of demographic changes, their primacy is rapidly fading. And this, for those who do not realize that our strength is derived from our diversity, is a pretty scary thing. So, lots of straws are being grasped. Lies and conspiracies believed. Truths ignored.
It’s apparent that these folks were happy with our democracy while it kept them in power. But now, with all these brown and Black voters getting their voices heard, they don’t like our democratic traditions any more. Instead, they want to make it harder for minorities to vote and they applaud any demigod who’ll feed them the lies they want to hear. The truth of any democracy is that not all voters get their way. But the majority usually does. Citizens deserving of a democracy are those who understand this. And accept it.
Bob Thigpen
St. Simons Island