Well, if someone is going to want to remove monuments because of what they stand for then why stop there?
Why not just continue and go to every school public or private, go to every college in the country, go to all of the public libraries, go to all bookstores and remove everything that has to do with the BLM movement. Because this is where all of this started with the BLM.
If the United States would do this then maybe we would look like Germany when Hitler was in power. Think about this — there are those who want to defund and even get rid of the police. Are those who are demanding this locking their cars at night? Are they locking up their homes when they go to sleep? If something of great value is stolen from them will want to file a police report to file an insurance claim?
Right now people are buying guns and bullets. I went to two stores and there wasn’t a box of bullets that I was looking for. People are aware of what they are seeing in the news and of course we have those in Congress and the Senate who say or do nothing. Of course, they play the blame on the President and others yet they feel OK in doing so.
I say look at those who just want to point a finger at the problem and vote them out of office. Most important are term limits.
Art Guzman
Brunswick