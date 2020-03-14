Boy am I really confused now about the Glynn County Police Department. I read the story in the paper about a lot of corruption in the county police department and was flabbergasted to learn of all that has gone on.

Didn’t we have seven county commissioners overseeing the Glynn County Police Department then and they let all this happen? Won’t this weigh heavily on the idea of moving the police department to be under the sheriff?

I can’t believe that not one of the seven commissioners were ever questioned about the illegal happenings in the police department. The police department was under their direct supervision back then and now they have half heartedly put it under the county administrator and no one is responsible for anything.

Will someone please tell me what is going on?

Bob Tatum

Brookman

More from this section

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.