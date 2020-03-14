Boy am I really confused now about the Glynn County Police Department. I read the story in the paper about a lot of corruption in the county police department and was flabbergasted to learn of all that has gone on.
Didn’t we have seven county commissioners overseeing the Glynn County Police Department then and they let all this happen? Won’t this weigh heavily on the idea of moving the police department to be under the sheriff?
I can’t believe that not one of the seven commissioners were ever questioned about the illegal happenings in the police department. The police department was under their direct supervision back then and now they have half heartedly put it under the county administrator and no one is responsible for anything.
Will someone please tell me what is going on?
Bob Tatum
Brookman