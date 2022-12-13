In your Saturday, Dec. 10, editorial “Good Development Sometimes Means Compromise,” you point out that “There are other issues the city must take into consideration ... in a community that is in need of decent housing. For every potential issue there is a potential solution, especially since commissioners are controllers of the rulebook.”

So true, for both Brunswick and the county. One of the “other issues” is the cost of living for tenants, whether in “affordable” or other housing. One of the most effective ways to reduce tenant cost of living is by building to high energy efficiency standards, and this was proposed in the Glynn County Zoning Ordinance rewrite in the form of U.S. Green Building Council standards. It isn’t enough to just install Energy Star-rated windows and insulation.

