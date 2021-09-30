I received in last week’s mail the stormwater tax notice for our church, located near the courthouse. The amount was not excessive and the cause seems worthy enough, but I still experienced heartburn when I wrote the check. You see, our church flooded last year and nearly flooded a second time.
Governments collect taxes for the safety and general welfare of the community. Fees collected are supposed to be used for the identified purpose, such as police and fire protection, education, roads and bridges, and even recreation. The city has collected the stormwater tax for a couple of years now but downtown flooding is worsening, not improving. Where are these earmarked funds going.
City commission, fix our drainage system. Make this a priority. Communicate with us. Or not and quit taxing us and selling us snake oil. Our residents and businesses deserve your best effort.
Mark Newman
Brunswick