It is a given that the professional politician will often bloviate, exaggerate, fabricate, even justify an undeniable bad decision. When you come upon one that is running for election, their position is often blurred by misstatements. However, when one takes a position such as “You all are going to be driving an electric car,” I think that we should have become concerned.
Actually, one should take such overt statements to heart, for these may be but part of the story. As we have only recently come to learn, behind the statements so recently rendered was an agenda that few would realize could be forced upon the populous. Congress has abdicated so much of its authority that the administration can rule through agencies Congress created but has no control over, other than defunding, which rarely is invoked. Upon on entering the Oval Office, 36 laws and contracts were set aside with the stroke of a pen; border crossing, pipelines construction and operations cancelled, oil leases on and offshore closed, demands made of auto makers regarding future operations, etc. Government control came into being resulting in medical supplies depleting, supply chain disruption, prices rose on fuel and household needs. There was little regard as to what the populous wanted or desired. It was, however, what the agenda dictated.