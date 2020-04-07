I have written a number of letters to the editor and members of the Glynn County and Brunswick commissions relating to the abandoned Golden Isles Inn on Highway 17. The motel is still there welcoming people to our area. Just wondering how long it is going to take for something to be done about this matter.

The city and county have been talking about assuming control of the inn for a number of years. Wonder why nothing has happened. It is time for less talk and more action.

Les Klinefelter

Brunswick

