Jim Barger’s letter presents Gov. Brown’s misguided view. Robert Warren’s 1961 book demonstrates that the purpose of the war was to preserve the Union.
It is forgotten that the Republican platform of 1860 pledged to protect the institution of slavery, and that Republicans were ready in 1861, to guarantee slavery in the South as bait for a return to the Union.
In July, 1861, both houses of Congress affirmed that the war was waged only to maintain the Union. The Sept. 23, 1862, Emancipation Proclamation was limited and provisional: Slavery would be abolished only in seceded states and only if they did not return to the Union before the first of the next January. In January, 1865, only after a bitter and prolonged struggle, Congress sent the 13th Amendment to the states for ratification.
Even after the 14th Amendment, not only the Southern states but also most of the Northern ones, refused to adopt Negro suffrage. Connecticut rejected it as late as July 1865. Only in 1870, the Negro finally won his right to vote. Lincoln, at Charlestown, Illinois, in 1858, affirmed: “I am not, nor ever have been, in favor of bringing about in any way the social and political equality of the white and black races.” In 1862 Lincoln told Negro leaders visiting the White House: “Even when you cease to be slaves, you are yet far removed from being placed on an equality with the white race. … It is better for us both to be separated.”
It is forgotten, in fact, that history is history. If we are going to tear down and remove statues, the Washington mall will be vacant.
Doug Alexander
St. Simons Island