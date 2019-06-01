Most American voters know that an October Surprise is an unexpected event that happens in the month before a presidential election. Let’s consider two November Surprises that happened in the year before an election.
In November of 1963, JFK seemed to be gliding toward nomination for a second term, but was surprised in Dallas. And in November of 1979, Jimmy Carter was surprised when 66 Americans were taken hostage at our embassy in Tehran. Carter won his nomination but lost the White House to Reagan and his slogan “Let’s Make America Great Again”.
If by November of this year, the House of Representatives manages to impeach both Trump and Pence, Republican senators might surprise us by voting with Democrats to convict, thus elevating Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi to the White House and freeing a herd of GOP elephants to thunder into the 2020 primaries.
It may surprise most Americans to learn that a candidate for Speaker of the House does not have to be a member of Congress. Would it surprise you if President Pelosi, instead of selecting a new vice president, asked the House to immediately elect Hillary Clinton as the new speaker, then resigned in favor of Clinton and stood again for election as speaker?
In other words, Nancy Pelosi could surprise us all in November by putting America back on course three years after we lost our way. And President Clinton could surprise us by announcing she will not run in 2020 but would devote her energy to restoring respect for America.
Julian Smith
St. Simons Island