“What will it profit a man, if he gains the whole world, yet forfeits his soul?” (Mathew 26:16).

If we drain the swamp while losing respect for and violating the Constitution and our democracy, what have we gained? If we appoint numbers of conservative leaning federal judges that please us, what have we gained if our respect for the law has been compromised?

If we get taxes adjusted, while benefiting only the most wealthy in our society and major corporations, what has our average citizen gained? If we have a tough sounding President while losing the respect of our friends and enemies throughout the world, are we really more secure or better off?

Joe Grimes

St. Simons Island

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.