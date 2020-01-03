“What will it profit a man, if he gains the whole world, yet forfeits his soul?” (Mathew 26:16).
If we drain the swamp while losing respect for and violating the Constitution and our democracy, what have we gained? If we appoint numbers of conservative leaning federal judges that please us, what have we gained if our respect for the law has been compromised?
If we get taxes adjusted, while benefiting only the most wealthy in our society and major corporations, what has our average citizen gained? If we have a tough sounding President while losing the respect of our friends and enemies throughout the world, are we really more secure or better off?
Joe Grimes
St. Simons Island