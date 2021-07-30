Before COVID-19, Glynn County hired a company, TSW, to work on updating our county ordinances. Remember “Envision Glynn?” One of the directives to TSW was to address the problem of increasing density on St. Simons Island. The county spent a lot of money on a study to be made by TSW for these purposes. Residents went to a lot of meetings and to my understanding, there is money still budgeted for TSW to bring their suggestions to the board of commissioners on how to accomplish these objectives.
Sadly, it seems that the Envision Glynn project has gone away without ever getting the report from TSW, even after all the money and effort put into it.
Starting over, I’m very happy to now see some of our commissioners talking about making changes in our ordinances addressing density and old “planned development” problems on St. Simons Island. I hope that they are successful in their efforts. But, as usual, they are getting pushback from our county attorneys about the ability to make changes to the ordinances. As we have seen so many times, this is where such efforts usually stall.
So, why are our commissioners not involving TSW, who reportedly have a lot of experience in creating such new ordinances in other counties that do pass legal muster, to get the job done? I’m sure Woody Giles, (remember him?) is waiting for a call.
Frank Cullen
St. Simons Island