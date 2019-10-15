Recently two Boeing 747 Max planes crashed with all lives lost. The suspected cause was automated flight control systems too complicated for most pilots to operate. Modern manufacturing plants, cruise ships and freighters also have complicated automated systems.
Occasionally those in factories fail and the operator has to react manually to return the systems to a failsafe condition. Sometimes this only makes the hazardous condition worse and results in a failure.
A ship’s automation controls the different bilge systems. A freighter like the Golden Ray should have a bilge control system that not only controls the angle between port and starboard, but also between bow and stern. There is also a third system that controls the displacement of the ship by releasing bilge water before entering port and replacing it once out to sea.
I suspect the first two systems are controlled using inclinometers to sense the two different angles. The measured angles are then compared to the desired angles set by the pilot. If there is an error between the two the automated systems should move water between the bilge tanks to automatically maintain stability. If there was an unstable operating condition due to a controls failure the pilot might have tried to make the correction manually by pumping water from the starboard tank to the port tank.
If this happened too rapidly the imbalance could have been overcorrected causing the ship to capsize on the port side. It will be interesting to see what the NTSB’s findings are.
Brian Blue
St. Simons Island