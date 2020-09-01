I found the opinion piece likening a mask mandate to Nazism both personally hurtful and counter-productive to community.
Comparing anything to Nazism other than genocide minimizes the horror of those 11 million murdered in the Holocaust. Hitler and the Nazis systematically suppressed free speech, controlled the police and military, dehumanized and blamed citizens, caged people, starved them, slaughtered them and then burned their bodies to hide the evidence. They tried to destroy the Jewish people, my people. They tried to wipe out our history, our faith in God and in each other. Mandating mask wearing is not these things.
Playing the Nazi Card invalidates an adversary’s position by aligning it with Hitler, Nazis and the Holocaust. By invoking Hitler, the discussion ends. There is nothing to say without seeming to favor Nazism. The Nazis are the bad guys and to align yourself with them makes you a bad guy too. We cannot have a conversation like this.
We live in a painful time. The pandemic, racial unrest, political divisiveness — it is enough pain. Enough. I believe we can do better.
Even though I do not share the author’s opinion about masks, I will proudly defend his right to voice it. And I hope, we will share our opinions with an unwavering commitment to both our own truth as well as respect for the truths of all others. Because we need one another right now more than ever. Hopefully moving forward we can disagree without vilifying, treading softly on the demons of the past as we try to defeat the demons before us right now.
Rabbi Rachael Bregman
Brunswick