Well, here we go Skippy! In the midst of an unrestrained invasion of Ukraine by an emboldened Putin, I’m sleeping well knowing we are being represented by the stalwart, imposing leadership of our nation. Biden, along with his sidekick Kamala, had Putin quaking in his Gucci loafers with their rambling, incoherent and insipid threats.
Kamala actually was quaking in her fashionable black pumps as she was rushed to Germany for the Munich Security Conference to try to save the day prior to the actual invasion. “I mean, listen guys, we’re talking about the potential for war in Europe,” she blurted out. She helpfully explained that there had been peace for the last 70 years in Europe as the conference attendee’s jaws dropped in unison as this laughable and ignorant woman’s words revealed her total incompetence and lack of knowledge.
I am ashamed and appalled by the ship of fools we have occupying the White House. We are watching this nation being ripped apart on so many fronts that it’s breathtaking. Much of what is happening is being orchestrated by proponents of “the Great Reset,” which has been unfolding for some time now. Search Michael Rectenwald’s “What is the Great Reset?”
Weak, incompetent leadership in this country invites aggression. The consequences and ramifications of Russia’s invasion will negatively affect this nation in many ways in the days to come and the stability of the entire world is threatened. Fear and uncertainty can often initiate reckless actions with catastrophic worldwide consequences.
Thomas Goodrich
Brunswick