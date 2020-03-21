I was born into the teeth of the great depression on a subsistence farm.

I endured the hardships of life during WWII.

I saw ground combat as a Marine in Korea.

I was a cop on the mean streets of the 1960s.

My first attempt in business was a failure, and I had a sick wife and had four kids to feed.

And yet, the opportunities that were available in this greatest of all nations let me prevail, and I have had a wonderful life.

From my perspective, the hardships presented by our current crisis are a vacation.

And we the people will again survive and prosper with or without big brother.

Bob Hilton

Brunswick

