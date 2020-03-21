I was born into the teeth of the great depression on a subsistence farm.
I endured the hardships of life during WWII.
I saw ground combat as a Marine in Korea.
I was a cop on the mean streets of the 1960s.
My first attempt in business was a failure, and I had a sick wife and had four kids to feed.
And yet, the opportunities that were available in this greatest of all nations let me prevail, and I have had a wonderful life.
From my perspective, the hardships presented by our current crisis are a vacation.
And we the people will again survive and prosper with or without big brother.
Bob Hilton
Brunswick