Nearly 200 charges brought over the course of the investigation, 37 indictments, five guilty pleas from Trump associates. Yet, a mystery remains; if there was no collusion, why did Trump, Pence, Sessions, Trump’s first national security advisor, his campaign chairman, assistant campaign chairmen, son, and son-in-law all lie about contacts with Russians?
We all saw Trump asking Russians to hack Hillary’s email, live and on television, and that’s exactly what they did. We all saw Trump admit he had fired the FBI director to stop the Russian investigation, again live and on television. We saw Trump groveling to Putin in Helsinki, then heard him deny his own words. What is wrong with this picture?
I want to see the full report, not a few lines from a personally selected Trump sycophant. The House needs to subpoena Mueller.
Audrey Gibbons
Brunswick