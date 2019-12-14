If we allow ourselves to remain disconnected from nature and the wonders and wildlife of our home, it’s easy to forget why the natural world around us is so important. We forget about the graceful wonder of birds soaring overhead and the cunning of a bobcat on the hunt for a meal.
These animals and ecosystems keep the world in balance and are all interconnected — including us. Without them, we wouldn’t survive. There are places, though, where our cities and nature coexist. You don’t have to travel far to find a public park or wildlife preserve to reconnect.
Some of that is due to the Land and Water Conservation Fund. It’s a federal program that builds parks and preserves important sites around our communities without taxpayer dollars. We have LWCF parks right here around Brunswick, including the 1,100 acre Blythe Island Park, the historic Fort Frederica National Monument, and Harris Neck Wildlife Refuge, home to important lands and stories of the Gullah-Geechee.
It’s important that we connect with nature and pass these cherished experiences and memories on to the next generation. These spaces, our animal neighbors, and our legacy depend on conservation. We’ve only got one home, it’s worth protecting.
Susan Inman
Brunswick