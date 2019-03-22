Self-government is inconvenient and only responsible people deserve their rights, though all must have them. Our government is now a bad TV show and when we do vote, it is for meaningless fantasies and against trumped-up phantoms. We first developed a tolerance for lies, then a taste for them.

Around 1980, a philosophy took hold that vilified government and ridiculed its workers, claiming the highest good to be maximizing short-term profits for shareholders and withholding benefits from regular folks, so that prosperity could “trickle down”. It was a big lie, a bill of goods. Prosperity didn’t trickle down at all; it only gushed upward to a few — the ones who find popular government so inconvenient — and aren’t we fools!

Ten years ago in Citizens United, the Supreme Court let loose unlimited corporate money on our elections, and government became a system of legalized bribery. No wage increases, no health care, no schools, no environmental protections, no infrastructure, no rule of law, just hate speech as entertainment, and a big stock market. Not government but tyranny.

When people say they are “spiritual but not religious,” I always hear they’re too sorry to do the service religion entails. When they say they’re “not political,” and I hear they’re too sorry to do the service self-government entails. We can have this wealth inequality or we can have a country, but not both. We broke it and we own it.

Tony Baker

St. Simons Island

