Technology has greatly improved our way of talking and communicating around the world. However, have you ever thought about how technology is affecting our communication skills, and how we get our news?

With technology now, we can look down into our phones to be not social or just text and not have the human connection face-to-face. With losing this connection, we are losing the human touch and our great communication skills.

It also affects our grammar and writing skills. With slang and combining words, we are overlooking this issue of grammar and it is affecting generations to come.

We do not need to overlook this situation, and figure how we can help gain these social and thinking skills back.

Candice Naldrett

Brunswick

