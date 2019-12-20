Most days I find some interesting and/or challenging opinions in the “Letters To The Editor.” Dec. 14 was one of those days.
Misters Fischer and Lucas presented some thought-provoking opinions but failed to address the ethical values of the “worst of the two evils” political parties leading our nation. I do agree with both gentlemen that our nation needs some new leadership where honesty, civility and just plain morality rule. But, at this time in our history, we dare not elect people who promote socialism while failing to protect the right to life and traditional/Biblical (one male and one female) marriage.
Watching the impeachment hearings was a sad experience as our leaders resorted to name calling and the belittlement of their fellow representatives. We do indeed need Godly leaders who will deal with the facts while respecting those who disagree with them.
“Wank” Davis
St. Simons Island