The highest mode of living is friendship, and friendship takes three forms: good transaction, shared pleasure and unity in service to some higher virtue or value. Three forms of reciprocated goodwill. Good marriages and good churches embody these.

I had a transaction with a car mechanic, got competent and cheerful service at a fair price and so felt friendship. Friendship in shared pleasure might describe sports fans at an arena or an audience at a concert. Oftentimes, we must intelligently ignore certain aspects of one another to remain in right relationship.

More from this section

Shrimp and Grits Festival to return Friday

Shrimp and Grits Festival to return Friday

By all accounts, Michael Young is a busy guy. The catering manager at Halyards Restaurant Group is tasked with helping to ensure the three businesses — Halyard’s, Tramici and La Plancha — run seamlessly.