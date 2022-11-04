The highest mode of living is friendship, and friendship takes three forms: good transaction, shared pleasure and unity in service to some higher virtue or value. Three forms of reciprocated goodwill. Good marriages and good churches embody these.
I had a transaction with a car mechanic, got competent and cheerful service at a fair price and so felt friendship. Friendship in shared pleasure might describe sports fans at an arena or an audience at a concert. Oftentimes, we must intelligently ignore certain aspects of one another to remain in right relationship.
Then, there are friendships that come of assuming the sacrificial burden of a costly collective commitment. The friendships of Jesus to his disciples come to mind; friendships that led to execution by the state, but were considered worth that price by all.
“Woke-ism” and “MAGA-ism” are alike diseased theologies driven by liars, paid to manufacture discord, determined that we shall agree upon no transcendent value as worthy of our cooperation, let alone sacrifice. But these are far from the most of us. Most people’s highest value is the well-being of one another.
Yet, we are stumbling stupidly toward the collapse of a human species still in its evolutionary infancy, depriving our grandchildren of grandchildren. Or, possibly, navigating a terrifying confusion toward some higher state, a question of intelligence. It will take some terrible thing to show us that we are family — COVID was not enough, it seems — and that terrible thing is coming. Some fierce grace.