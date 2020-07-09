The recent events in our nation provoke emotion, but more importantly, they call us to be agitators. In this “best of times and worst of times” we must speak up for those systematically mistreated, exploited and abused groups who are oppressed by the powers that control institutions, laws, customs, and norms. Dr. Martin Luther King stated our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter; things like equality, freedom, happiness, peace and love.
When we are silent about those things that matter, when we don’t stand up or speak out, then we don’t make the world better. We don’t make change or start a movement that leads to change. When we don’t speak up, we give in. That is when our lives begin to end. Agitators must speak up.
Agitators have a mandate to speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves — ensured justice for those being crushed. Speak up for the poor and helpless, and see that they get justice.
We speak up when we peacefully protest and insist we be heard. We speak up when every person completes and returns their Census questionnaire. We speak up when we vote in mass. We speak up when we demand a seat at the table where our lives are being planned.
We have the opportunity to speak up Aug. 11 in the runoff election. Early voting begins July 20. Caroline Small, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Elijah McCain, Kendrick Johnson and many more remind us of just how important it is to protest, demand, vote and ensure every person is heard.
Audrey Gibbons
Brunswick