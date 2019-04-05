Care of our fellow humans, and justice, must be formal features in any moral vision of American life. Yet, if social justice is made the entirety of our vision, then, as with lawless capitalism, the result will be insanity.
Socialism would reduce us to units of production, as capitalism has already reduced us to units of consumption, to our appetites. News keeps us angry so that we will watch the commercials.
Democracy pre-supposes that we can cooperate; hence, the Constitution; hence, government. Capitalism is neither democracy nor government but simply buy-low and sell-high. So it is only by democracy, by representative government and laws, that we can discipline the vibrancy of capitalism toward justice and mercy, as God would have us do.
What advances communities is neither capitalism nor socialism, but the development of each individual’s moral character. This requires exemplars: the teacher, the pastor, the parent, the honest merchant, the neighbor, and — God be with us — the politician. A character-developed individual will recognize his or her responsibility to those who have been left out of the system: the widow, the orphan, the sick, the hungry, the un-represented, the unincluded, the under-educated, and — God help us — the immigrant. They’re coming, hungry and terrorized. What should we do?
We must set our house in order. We must pursue what is meaningful and not expedient. We must learn to speak the truth, or at least stop lying. And we must love one another. That is our American-ness.
Tony Baker
St. Simons Island