According to Christianpost.com, the final abortion number was tallied. More than 42.6 million abortions were performed worldwide in just one year, keeping abortion the world’s leading cause of death. Yet all we hear about are COVID-19 deaths — worldwide 1.8 million.
Our two new senators in Washington have both voted to make abortion easier to perform and one, Senator Warnock, claims to be a preacher. What a slap in the face of a loving God.
Expose this “legal” killing of babies and put a stop to this act.
John Lindgren
St. Simons Island