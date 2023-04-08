The people we place in office to do the people’s work do not care about what the majority of their constituents want. They are not smarter than us. They are supposed to be our voice.

I am writing this because of the continuing slaughter of our precious little children. Thoughts and prayers are useless. We must stand together and peacefully protest the lack of legislation that keeps weapons of war out of people’s hands.

