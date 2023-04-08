The people we place in office to do the people’s work do not care about what the majority of their constituents want. They are not smarter than us. They are supposed to be our voice.
I am writing this because of the continuing slaughter of our precious little children. Thoughts and prayers are useless. We must stand together and peacefully protest the lack of legislation that keeps weapons of war out of people’s hands.
Don’t tell me this is a mental health problem. Other countries who have banned these weapons have citizens with mental health problems too. But they don’t have mass shootings over and over again.
I have a 7-year-old granddaughter, I am terrified every day that she goes to school.
We are supposed to be a civilized society. We are not folks.
Let’s start to stand up together and put a stop to the mass murders that happen. We can do better to protect our society.