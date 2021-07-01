There is a 900-pound gorilla that people want to avoid at all cost. But it’s there, sneaking up on us. Most folks hope it would go away. But hope is not a plan, and it must be addressed in an open, rational, low emotion, solution oriented manner. Otherwise, it will get bigger.
The death of an indigent, drug-addicted, felon in Minneapolis provided a spark, that started the fire, that attracted the gorilla. This spark started fires around the country, destroyed billions of dollars of property, killed lots of people and displayed a level of mayhem and hate not seen since the 1960s. But it’s not the gorilla.
The gorilla is: that people, especially of different race, have a hard time communicating with each other — especially about racial issues. Likely this rises from humanities’ success being visual hunters hundreds of thousands of years ago and becoming the apex hunter with superior visual skill. Our vision is excellent, we can’t but notice things we see.
It is easy to see our human skins are of many different colors. None of which makes any difference to what’s inside. A fact mostly unrecognized for eons.
Humankind may want to close their eyes and begin judging others by the character of their hearts, not the color of their skin, as Dr. King suggested in 1968. If we do, that gorilla may go away. Help make all our lives happier and more fruitful. It’s a tough, necessary job. Only we can make the gorilla go away.
LTC Steven Bullock, AUS Ret.
Oak Grove Island