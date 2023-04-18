I am writing this letter in support of the Rev. Wright Culpepper. I cannot remain silent while this man’s motives in caring for the homeless are questioned in a public forum (last week’s letter to the editor) without apparent basis. The letter implied, rather sarcastically, that Rev. Culpepper has some hidden agenda and is less than forthright about his mission. I understand the frustration with the homeless issue. I’m guessing the homeless are pretty frustrated as well. However, I do not believe that a personal attack and public bashing are the way to fix this. I am reminded of Richard Yarbrough’s Wednesday column about tolerance and “responsible social discourse.” Why must we tear each other down in the process of problem-solving? When we can choose to be anything, let us choose to be kind. Or, as my mother used to say, “If you can’t say anything nice, just keep it to yourself.”
Bonnie Roberts