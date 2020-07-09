Having recently watched DJ Spooky’s remix of DW Griffith’s 1915 film Birth of a Nation, I have been thinking about what it means to make America great. The myth depicted in that seminal film is the horrors of Black franchisement, (and how it equaled White disenfranchisment) after the Civil War.
This fabricated illusion, of the noble White crusader against the evils of the Black man, which was the impetus for the revival of the KKK and the erecting of so many of the monuments now being removed, is still being swallowed today. There are those who spout this supremacist mythology more than a century later.
Our fellow Americans of color have been denied equal access to things like the GI bill, business loans, fair housing, jobs, a chance to build equity, the chance to breathe, ask for justice and reparations. The motivations for these protests are so easy to understand.
What I cannot fathom is the motivation for the White man who screams foul and arms himself, unless it be sheer panic and paranoia. I think the armed White supremacist is much more dangerous to our nation than all those of color coming together to ask for peace and justice. We cannot move forward, towards a more perfect nation, if we perpetrate a paranoiac state of hate. It is time to love thy neighbor and mend your soul.
Robin Hoy
Brunswick