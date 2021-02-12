Many people are asking for the Democrats to please tell us what all is good about their new radical agenda. No one has come up with an answer. Well, now I have the good news for you.
The new regime will tear down everything that we Americans have spent over 250 years building. You say what’s good about that? Well, when they get through destroying everything, America will be just an empty space with no “10 commandments,” no morals, no love for God and no workers to keep things going. When they get through, then they will turn it back over to the rest of us to rebuild America. Then we can rebuild our schools, churches, workforce and love for God and respect and love for one another. Without the liberals tearing our country to the ground, we won’t be able to start over.
Let’s thank God for the liberals who are wiping out America and giving us a chance to rebuild.
Just look at how fast Mr. Biden is signing those executive orders. Just look at how fast the mob is jumping on the bandwagon and coming up with new and novel ways to destroy America. I say “Thank you, thank you, thank you.”
Bob Tatum
Brookman