The Mueller Report finds no basis for collusion and there will be no indictments for obstruction, so let’s move on. Impeachment is warranted by rule of law but is not relevant to anyone concerned with health care, wages, climate change, human rights, infrastructure, education, or immigration, so let’s move on.
Trump is irretrievably corrupt, a liar untethered to any concept of traditional morality and bereft of any recognizable human virtue, but employment is up and abortion is back in the streets where the Lord intended it, so let’s move on.
Republicans have eviscerated Obamacare without a proposal for replacing it, and no health care means millions face pre-existing conditions, death, and bankruptcy for lack of policy. Despair is normalized.
Stewardship of law is stripped from mountaintops, air, oceans, water supply, soil and shorelines. American children live in poverty war zones and die of preventable diseases. A trillion tons of carbon have been burned off unnaturally in the air within a 150 years and yet climate change is ridiculed. Terrified immigrants move while billions of dollars pour into armaments, and aggressive war with Iran is plotted before our very eyes. Preparation for war is not peace.
Democrats are incoherent to working people, and the radical left poses tyranny over free speech. Government is the handmaiden of short-term profits, not of long-term communities, and the breakdown of compromise mean the end of democracy. That’s the plan.
Hypnotized by the trivial, we bicker inside the house while it burns. It’s a matter of leadership.
Tony Baker
St. Simons Island