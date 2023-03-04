Thanks to Lauren McDonald for Thursday’s story on the GICCA students who helped pack some 4,000 kits of medical and hygiene supplies at MAP International recently. Some of these will be sent to earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria, others to the war-ravaged people in Ukraine.
My wife and I, and several other Rotarians from the Savannah area, participated in a similar packing event at MAP several months ago. We were glad to have had the opportunity to contribute our time and efforts to this worthwhile organization.
As Ms. McDonald’s article stated, events across the globe can seem like just headlines in the news, but when you realize these are actual people, trying to cope with unimaginable suffering and deprivation, it makes personal efforts like this all the more rewarding. We have so much, it is good to share with those who don’t.
My thanks to those students who participated, and to their school for arranging this eye-opening participation event for them. The Golden Isles is home to many good folks, and we are blessed to have an organization like MAP in our midst.