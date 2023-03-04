Thanks to Lauren McDonald for Thursday’s story on the GICCA students who helped pack some 4,000 kits of medical and hygiene supplies at MAP International recently. Some of these will be sent to earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria, others to the war-ravaged people in Ukraine.

My wife and I, and several other Rotarians from the Savannah area, participated in a similar packing event at MAP several months ago. We were glad to have had the opportunity to contribute our time and efforts to this worthwhile organization.

