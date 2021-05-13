Those of us who attempt to view the world as a moral landscape must hope that our problems lie within ourselves and not within the world as it is made, for then the world is evil and God is not good.
Moral behavior is that pattern of behavior which best ensures repeated interaction among participants in a culture; that is how morality was evolved.
Life prospers wherever bad ideas die. We are not at the mercy of external conditions but at the mercy of our bad ideas. Our suffering is just because our ideas are terrible.
It’s true that suffering drives us toward awakening, but there is no upward limit to how much suffering will be required to awaken us. What is at stake is continued mass shootings, police killings, rampant pandemic, mass refugee migrations, and climate hell, all of which are predisposed, precipitated and prolonged by bad human ideas.
Is there no one who believes in “gun rights” who might also believe in gun control? Is there no one who believes in “individual rights” who might also believe in sacrifice for the sake of others? Is there no one who fears mass migration who might yet have curiosity about the horrors that drive it?
Is there no one who abhors police violence who might also feel understanding for police, who are sent to the street to be executors of our collective malice?
We should try being at least 51% right. We might even reason our way to faith.
Tony Baker
St. Simons Island