I read complaints every morning in our newspaper. I would like to make a very positive comment about our new roundabout at the intersection of Kings Way and Frederica Road on St. Simons.
The crew that built it was very courteous to all the drivers interrupting their construction daily. The roundabout is a tremendous asset to this island. The traffic flow moves perfectly through the lanes. It is also beautifully landscaped.
I recommend the entire island’s traffic lights be removed in time and all intersections become a roundabout. Thank you to everyone who had the vision and orchestrated it.
Our visitors are even slowing down when driving in the roundabouts. They sometimes forget they are not still in the city. They are on an island and should drive in a courteous manner.
I applaud all the golf carts that have become part of our transportation. My dream would be to have all cars prohibited on the island during the summer and given golf carts to drive only on the island. I also have a dream of a bridge being built from the north end to the causeway. Do you think I’m a dreamer?
Thank you for allowing me the freedom to write to the editor of our newspaper. Let’s all concentrate on the wonderful positive aspects of living on this beautiful piece of paradise. Every time I go away and return home crossing over the causeway, my blood pressure drops and my heart smiles. We are all very blessed St. Simons is our home.
Brenda Kilgore
St. Simons Island