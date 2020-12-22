I can’t say in 250 words what I want to say, but given the fact that I fully reject social media as a communication system in our society, let me try to succinctly respond to a recent letter that generally blasted SPLOST.
1. Why do we expect government to be more efficient than business? Have we all made money on every stock, every company we have invested in? If you can honestly say yes, then you are either really lucky, haven’t done much of either, or not being totally honest.
2. No human likes to pay taxes, including myself, but it is the fuel of any government. The key difference is, you don’t get to target tax money just to services you support. If so, most wealthy would just give to the military. I don’t understand that but I think it true.
3. Why would anyone not want to pay a tax that gives you, as a local, a 60% return on your money? Because we live in a tourist driven economy, our SPLOST monies are covered by approximately 60% tourist dollars. That’s a huge lift.
I don’t like SPLOST for only one reason — it’s a regressive tax. Other than that, I would like to make it twice what it is. I get the “I hate all taxes.” That’s a universal sentiment. But we have to support all people and all issues that are government provided. I did it, under 250 words.
Stephen Prince
St. Simons Island