Because water is such a vital element in Georgia, and particularly Southeast Southern Georgia, issues regarding its protection continue to provoke concern. Let’s set the record straight regarding facts.
It is a fact that the Clean Waters Act of 1972 was passed with bi-partisan support strong enough to override a veto of then President Richard Nixon — a feat seldom accomplished. Clearly the Act was highly regarded as necessary.
Yes, it is a fact that “tweaking” has occurred through the 50-plus years the act has been on the books. And yes, the trend through the years has been to provide more protection of water resources. Still the act has prevailed.
It is not an assertion, but a fact, the current administration has issued marching orders to eliminate the EPA and the Clean Waters Act of 1972.
To date, the current administration has not considered protection of the environment as a high priority goal. Historically this administration will not be regarded as a champion of protection of the environment.
The warning presented by Vance Hughes in his recent Brunswick News guest column was based on fact, not opinion. His credentials place him in good standing to speak with authority. Can the same be said for his detractors?
Last week was the public comment deadline. Let us pray that our elected representatives have listened carefully and will do the right thing.
Franklin G. Mirasola
Jekyll Island