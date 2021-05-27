Is Washington really aware of the consequences of their immigration policies? Since taking office, President Biden has opened our southern border to thousands of illegal, unaccompanied minors. Can you imagine the sociological impact on a child shipped off alone to a strange country where he/she doesn’t speak the language, is not familiar with the customs or food or social practices, and then expect that young child to defend himself against whatever the future holds?
Can you remember going off to summer camp as a 12-year-old for two weeks and getting so homesick that you cried yourself to sleep? Can you imagine being shipped around the country to be put in a foster care environment run by our inept government while relying on the child, who doesn’t speak the language or what is happening to fend for himself?
With no family or parents to guide, watch over and provide for these poor children, a large percentage will turn to gangs, crime, drugs or sustained welfare in order to survive. And do you think our inept bureaucrats will be able to monitor, protect and provide for the thousands of children they are now responsible for?
The American taxpayers are now on the hook for shelter, food, clothing, education, medical care and long-term psychiatric care for these poor children.
The Republicans are complicit in this too. They could end chain migration to remove the incentive to ship your children here. They could complete the wall, cut off funding for incentives to enter illegally and tighten up deportation rules. Americans need to wake up.
Ralph Bennett
Brunswick