We have been hearing from two of our local legislators — Representative Hogan and Senator Ligon — that they support dropping two bills during this legislative session.
In essence, the first would be to amend the Georgia Constitution to allow the state to decide which local issues should be decided by popular vote.
The second would then be to direct the Glynn County Commission to place a referendum on the ballot to vote on consolidating our law enforcement under the sheriff’s office. This position has been justified with the concept that the people have the “right to vote” and decide such an important issue.
Whether one agrees or disagrees with this position, I believe many would submit that if this issue is important enough to take these steps, one or both of you should also drop legislation to require a referendum vote on the incorporation of St. Simons Island and the consolidation of the county and the city of Brunswick.
Both are major issues here in Glynn County that have been under debate for years, that have failed to convince a majority of county or city officials to move forward on a referendum.
I’m confident that by doing so, you would definitively demonstrate your dedication to not only your position, but also the ideology used to justify it, and remove any possible doubt about your motives.
Mark Stambaugh
Brunswick