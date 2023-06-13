Some of my friends will be upset when I suggest we should have elected Hillary in spite of the fact she might have mishandled some sensitive documents. We would not years later be learning she showed them to any one willing to pay for a peek, as we will shortly learn that Trump did. We now are learning the lies Trump told about how he would act if elected. Regardless of this fact, we hear arguments from some running for election to the presidency defending Trump’s violation of handling of security material. These politicians are promoting lying as a way to secure votes from those they have fooled and deceived. Let’s not make another colossal mistake.
Joseph Grimes