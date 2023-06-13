Some of my friends will be upset when I suggest we should have elected Hillary in spite of the fact she might have mishandled some sensitive documents. We would not years later be learning she showed them to any one willing to pay for a peek, as we will shortly learn that Trump did. We now are learning the lies Trump told about how he would act if elected. Regardless of this fact, we hear arguments from some running for election to the presidency defending Trump’s violation of handling of security material. These politicians are promoting lying as a way to secure votes from those they have fooled and deceived. Let’s not make another colossal mistake.

Pinova to temporarily resume operations this week

The public won’t likely be able to see it, but parts of the Pinova wood resin plant in Brunswick will be operating this week as the company continues to work toward reopening following a massive fire in April.

Girl Scout troop achieves Bronze Award

A Girl Scout troop earned their Bronze Award on May 31 after creating a lending library stand at Home2 Suites by Hilton on Jekyll Island. These six girls, fourth- to fifth- graders, aim to build a better community by developing problem-solving projects.

Dunbar Creek Bridge on BATS agenda

A meeting of the Brunswick Area Transportation Study (BATS) on Monday will include funding for a new Dunbar Creek Bridge on St. Simons Island and transportation improvement programs.