The congress will pass no needed legislation as presently configured. While Trump is president the Constitution and rule of law are suspended, the courts are co-opted, elections are compromised, Congress is irrelevant, and Trump and his friends are richer for it. In the Master Plan, oligarchs don’t use public money for things like health care, social security, education, and infrastructure; only war-making.
The House of Representatives is in position, however, to discharge its constitutional duty unmolested by bullying. An impeachment inquiry will construct a narrative of criminal and misdemeanor conduct for the world, the voters, and history to examine. Things being done out of view while we were worrying about children in cages, kneeling athletes, smirking dictators and outspoken ethnic congresswomen — the most cynical dog-and-pony show ever produced as a substitute for government. And as it is stably established that no Republican senate will convict him, no matter how squalid the account, let the record then show that Republicans fell into line behind this macabre clown.
If Trump is re-elected, as he might be, this record will show what kind of people we were in this sordid period, how poorly we understood our history, and what was at stake when we turned our country over to thuggery. And all for Gorsuch?
Tony Baker
St. Simons Island