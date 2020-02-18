Largess or governance, the only election question most voters answer.
The Democrats have found their niche in identity politics and government giveaways — slice and dice the electorate, and invent a government giveaway to buy their votes. Free everything becomes the Democrats’ national battle cry, with the promise that only the other guy will pay.
Largess is the backbone of Democratic politics in most American cities, where the most disadvantaged keep returning the politicians who peddle poor schools, unsafe streets, mass unemployment and hopeless futures. Baltimore wears “Murder City USA” like a crown while their politicians are actively warring on the police force. NYC’s Success Academy offers a blueprint on successful low income education, a concept that terrifies Democratic politicians.
Democratic largess goes beyond the exchange of goods for votes. Currently, many Democratic state and municipal governments are rigging their judicial systems to aid and abet violent criminals, particularly illegals, with reduced sentences or outright release. Witness identities are no longer protected in New York, shoplifting and car break-ins are approved activities in San Francisco, and drug needles litter West Coast city streets. “Seattle is Dying”, a KOMO documentary, had 5.4 million viewers, and politicians running for cover.
California’s green economy is destroying their middle class, a model being adopted by other blue state and city governments. A society of the ruling elite, their one percent supporters and their low wage dependency voters.
A vote for Democrats ensures no governance, no law and order and richer politicians.
Pete Richmond
St. Simons Island