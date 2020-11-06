I deeply resent President Trump’s allegations of voter fraud in this election. I have been a Glynn County poll worker for several years. I know there is no fraud in any part of our local voting process. Volunteer poll workers and the Glynn County Board of Elections work very hard to assure that citizens are registered to vote, that registered voters can conveniently and timely vote, and that all votes are secure and counted. I believe our Georgia experience to be the norm all over our nation.

I am a University of Virginia law grad and former instructor — I know the difference between a verified fact and a baseless self-serving allegation.

Sonja Peterson

Jekyll Island

