The SPLOST 8 election, which is taking place now with early voting in Camden County, seems to me to be important, although I don’t hear much talk about it.
I looked at the numbers put out by Camden County, and it seems to be an easy choice, particularly since it is not a new tax, but only a renewal of one that has been in place for many years. And maybe even more important, this sales tax is paid in part by people passing through Camden County and visitors to our community. I am all for having people from outside the county paying part of the cost of our roads, police and fire departments and parks.
I am going ahead and voting early on this, and am voting yes to renew this Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax. There are lots of things we need to continue in Camden County, like equipment for our first responders, resurfacing local streets, providing better drainage, etc., and this is the way to help pay for them.
There is a website with much information and facts about SPLOST, and it makes interesting reading. It’s at splost8.weebly.com. I hope your Camden County readers will take the time to go to the polls and vote yes on the SPLOST renewal.
Bill Bruce
St. Marys