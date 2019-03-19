I have seen a copy of the Camden County ballot on the SPLOST issue next Tuesday, and it is a long one. But after three pages of scrolling through the ballot information, it asks a simple question with a choice of yes or no.
If we don’t vote yes to continue this sales tax, instead of paying a penny with each dollar spent, we’ll be paying for lots of city and county expenditures with lots more property taxes. The county has provided estimates of how much property taxes would be needed to pay for needed equipment, etc. Those police cars, emergency equipment, and fire trucks wear out, folks, and they aren’t cheap to replace. The same goes for bridges and recreation facilities. And new technology requires updating and purchasing of new high-tech equipment.
We have saved a ton of money over the years in property taxes with the SPLOST. The numbers are pretty clear. Where will the projected $1,000,000 in public safety radio communications systems come from over the next 6 years? How will we pay the $1.25 million for countywide EMS ambulances? For the public safety complex, boat ramps, superior court record preservation? We, the voters, have a choice. We can let visitors pay for some of these expenses with money they spend for goods in Camden County, while we pay a penny a dollar for such goods, a little bit at a time. Or we can bite the big bullet by paying for them with increased property tax dollars.
Sam Colville
St. Marys