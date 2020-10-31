I hear Democrats say “vote to restore our values.” The Democratic Party is consistently hostile toward moral/Christian values.

They are the party that supported segregation, opposed the Civil Rights Act of 1960 and held the longest filibuster in history to hold up passage of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. Planned Parenthood, one of their largest donors, was started by racist eugenics supporter Margaret Sanger. Her goal was to suppress the population of minorities.

This is the Democratic Party. They now seek to defund police, make health insurance a single payer system (which eliminates your private health insurance choice) and have taxpayers pay for abortions. They lie that pre-existing conditions are being taken away by President Trump. Not true. He has signed an executive order to block any person from being denied insurance because of preexisting conditions.

The Democrats are in bed with the abortion industry which has murdered 60 million of God’s children. The Democrats support this killing for all nine months. Right to choose to kill the baby or nurture life.

The Democrats also continue to threaten religious groups like the Little Sisters of the Poor to get them to pay for abortion drugs and birth control. Hostile to nuns? These are their “values?”

Biden is their leader. This is the “decency” candidate? His support for killing the unborn up until birth displays no decency. You must vote for the champion of religious liberty and strongest protector of God’s unborn children, President Trump. God is watching.

Craig Thomas

Brunswick

