Roe v. Wade control by the federal government was another program that should be decided by each state. Planned Parenthood raked in $1.5 billion in taxpayer funds over three years.
In the 40s, lovely young girls died from botched abortions, and we do not want this terrible history to happen again. I’m not happy with abortions, but sometimes it is necessary. Each state needs to set boundaries on abortions and this can only be successful with women making the decisions.
By bringing back the problem to each state will give women the opportunity to elect more women to the state House and state Senate. We need women in these positions because they alone understand the process of having children. Men have no idea of childbirths and yet they determine how we should make decisions about our bodies.
Sensible control and not kill babies that deserved to be born, but help women that do not want to deliver a child that has no brain or completely deformed.
Some men walk away from a problem child and the mother has to raise the child alone.
Go to the polls and vote for sensible women that will make decisions that will not take us back to the terrible deaths of young girls in the past.